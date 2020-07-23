COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rise to 2,752

-

COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sri Lanka escalated to 2,752 last night (22) as seven more persons tested positive for the virus.

These fresh cases are arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Department of Government Information said.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 677 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,064 on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.