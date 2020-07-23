Eight including Excise officer arrested with Ice

Eight including Excise officer arrested with Ice

July 23, 2020   08:30 am

-

Eight persons have been arrested in the area of Puttalam while in possession of 200g of ‘Ice’ also known as Crystal Methamphetamine.

An officer attached to the Department of Excise and 04 females are among the arrestees, the Police said.

The raid has been carried out by the officers of crimes prevention unit of Puttalam Police Division.

The Police have launched investigations to apprehend another officer of the Excise Department who is suspected to have handed over the aforesaid contraband to the arrestees.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories