Eight including Excise officer arrested with Ice

Eight persons have been arrested in the area of Puttalam while in possession of 200g of ‘Ice’ also known as Crystal Methamphetamine.

An officer attached to the Department of Excise and 04 females are among the arrestees, the Police said.

The raid has been carried out by the officers of crimes prevention unit of Puttalam Police Division.

The Police have launched investigations to apprehend another officer of the Excise Department who is suspected to have handed over the aforesaid contraband to the arrestees.