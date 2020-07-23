Showers to enhance in some provinces today

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance today (23) in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces.

In the meantime, several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province and in Anuradhapura district.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa provinces and western slopes of the central hills.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-westerly to Southerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (25-35) kmph. Wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota , may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.