Two suspects arrested over Kesbewa hotel owners murder

July 23, 2020   09:21 am

Two suspects have been placed under arrest over the murder of an owner of a small hotel in Kesbewa.

They were taken into custody following the investigations carried out by the officers of Mirihana Police Special Crimes Division.

The police have discovered the weapons allegedly used for the murder. In the meantime, 34 pounds of gold and 13 gem stones were also seized from the suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the suspects had been employed at the hotel owned by the victim.

Prasanna Sagara Kumara, a 50-year-old hotel owner, was found murdered inside his own hotel in Kesbewa on July 07.

According to the Police, the victim was attacked with a blunt object on the back of his head while he was asleep.

The victim’s wife, who also sustained injuries in the incident, had been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital.

