District Secretaries to meet Assistant Election Commissioners

The Elections Commission has decided to hold a special discussion between the District Secretaries and the Assistant Commissioners of Elections regarding the upcoming Parliamentary Elections.

Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the relevant meeting will be held on July 26, Sunday.

At the meeting, the postal vote percentages will be reviews and an extra date will be allocated for postal voting if necessary, said Deshapriya.

The Chairman added that it is mandatory for public servants to participate in election duties.