126 civilians released from SLAF quarantine centre in Iranamadu

A group of 126 civilians, who were under quarantine at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) facility in Iranamadu, have been released upon completing the procedure.

This Quarantine Centre operated by the SLAF was established on the instructions of the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sumangala Dias in order to support the government’s efforts in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

These individuals were released today (23) have been confirmed to be COVID-19 negative by PCR tests.

They have also been instructed to be in self isolation for a further 14-day period in compliance with health precautions.