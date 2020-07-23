More Sri Lankans repatriated

-

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak has been repatriated, stated the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, one person from Abu Dhabi, 29 from Doha, and 14 from Chennai arrived in the country this morning.

All returning passengers had been subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises.

They will be temporarily stationed at hotels near the airport until the results of the tests are in.