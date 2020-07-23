More Sri Lankans repatriated

July 23, 2020   10:56 am

-

More Sri Lankans who were stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak has been repatriated, stated the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, one person from Abu Dhabi, 29 from Doha, and 14 from Chennai arrived in the country this morning.

All returning passengers had been subjected to PCR testing at the airport premises.

They will be temporarily stationed at hotels near the airport until the results of the tests are in.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories