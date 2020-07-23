Eight apprehended with over 1,000kg of Beedi leaves

-

Eight suspects have been arrested along with a massive stock of Beedi leaves smuggled into the country via sea routes.

Kalpitiya Police officers had made the arrest at the Kappalady Beach during a raid carried out following a tip-off received by them.

The haul contained Beedi leaves amounting to 1.156 tonne, according to the Police.

A boat and two lorries belonging to the suspects have also been taken into police custody.

The arrestees, identified as residents of Galewela and Thalawila areas, will be produced before Puttalam Magistrate’s Court today (23).