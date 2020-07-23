14-hour water cut in several areas

-

A 14-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas tonight (23), stated the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

The water cut commencing at 10 pm tonight will continue until 12 noon tomorrow (24).

Accordingly the water supply to Ethul Kotte, Pita Kotte, Beddagana, Mirihana, Udahamulla, Gangodawila, Madiwela, Thalapathpitiya, Nugegoda, Pagoda, Nawala, Moragasmulla, Rajagiriya, and Colombo 05, 07, 08 will be suspended during the aforementioned time period.

Further, Colombo 04 and 06, Maharagama, and Boralesgamuwa will experience water supply under low pressure as well.

The Water Board said that the water supply will be interrupted due to reparation of a sudden leak in the main supply pipe that carries water from Ambatale to Jubilee water tank in Kotte.