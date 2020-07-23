Thirteen more COVID-19 patients regain health

-

The Ministry of Health confirms that 13 more persons infected with COVID-19 have made complete recoveries.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit said that 03 of them were reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 01 from the Colombo East Base Hospital, 02 from Iranawila Hospital and the remaining 07 from the Army Hospital in Panagoda.

On that account, COVID-19 recoveries tally has reached 2,077.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,752.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 664 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.