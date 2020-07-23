Writ by interdicted Negombo SP to be considered

-

The writ petition filed by interdicted Negombo Prison Superintendent (SP) Anurudha Sampayo seeking an injunction n restraining him from being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department has been set to be considered tomorrow (24).

The petition was called before the Court of Appeal judge bench consisting of the President of the Appeal Court A. H. M. D. Nawaz, and Judge Sobhitha Rajakaruna today (23).

Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General, Deputy Solicitor General of the State Milinda Gunatilake told the court that the petitioner has filed an amended petition without the approval of the court.

The Deputy Solicitor General stated that he had not received the relevant documents pertaining to this amended petition.

On July 22, Superintendent of Negombo Prison Anuradha Sampayo filed a writ petition at the Court of Appeal seeking an injunction restraining him from being arrested by the CID, naming Secretary to the Ministry of Justice S. M. Mohammed, Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya, the Attorney General, and the Director of the CID as its respondents.

Petitioner stated that he was transferred to the Kalutara Prison on May 27 and then to the Colombo Prison charging him with a case of providing a remanded prisoner at the Negombo Prison with a refrigerator.

He points out that under the Section 196 of the Prisons Ordinance there is a legal provision to provide electronic equipment to a remanded suspect when the need arises.

Thereby, the police attempt to arrest him in connection with an incident where a refrigerator was allegedly given to a suspect is said to be against the law, the petitioner claimed.