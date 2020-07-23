Police probe reports on death of Angoda Lokka in India

-

Sri Lanka Police are investigating reports alleging that notorious underworld kingpin Lasantha Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’ has been killed by poisoning in India.

Police Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne stated that Lasantha Perera is a suspect wanted by the police and that he was believed to have escaped overseas.

He added that several cases against the suspect over multiple crimes are pending in courts.

The Police Spokesman conceded that there is a rumour spreading that he has died, however he added that Sri Lanka Police is yet to receive any legal confirmation regarding that.

“However, attention has been drawn to this information and steps have already been taken to obtain official reports confirming this information.”

He said that once they are able to confirm through scientific and other evidence that he had actually died, they will report the information to the courts where cases against him are ongoing and further steps would be taken accordingly.

The Police Spokesman said that it is also possible that the suspect could be spreading false information purposely in order to change his appearance and return to Sri Lanka and engage in criminal activities or travel to another country and continue to remain in hiding.

He said that the police have also directed their attention towards such a possibility.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Lasantha Perera alias ‘Angoda Lokka’ had died from positioning in India.