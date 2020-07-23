AG obtains court order to prevent access to demolished historic building

-

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has obtained an order from Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court to protect and prevent the access to the demolished historic building site pending investigations, says the AG’s Coordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne.

The building, which is also known as the Buwaneka Hotel, dates back to the 13th century and is presumed to be the assembly hall used by the contemporary rulers.