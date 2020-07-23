Medical faculty to be established at Moratuwa University

-

The government is planning to establish a faculty of medicine at the University of Moratuwa, says the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardana.

Addrressing the media briefing to announce Cabinet Decisions today (23), he said the academic activities of this medical faculty are expected to be inaugurated with immediate effect.

A proposal has been presented to the recent meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, seeking the apporval to upgrade the General Hospital Nagoda-Kalutara and the Homagama Base Hospital as teaching hospitals.

As per the proposal, the faculty’s academic staff unit is planned to be established at the Kalutara General Hospital and clinical training is to be obtained from the Homagama Base Hospital.

The Cabinet Ministers approved the relevant proposal tabled by Minister of Health, Indigenous Medical Services Pavithra Wanniarachchi.