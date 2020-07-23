Naval, fishing communities warned of rough seas

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rains, gusty winds and rough seas in southern and south-western deep and shallow sea areas.

The possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given sea areas is high, the advisory read.

This is due to the active cloudiness in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities have been requested to be vigilant in this regard.