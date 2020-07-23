Naval, fishing communities warned of rough seas

Naval, fishing communities warned of rough seas

July 23, 2020   04:40 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rains, gusty winds and rough seas in southern and south-western deep and shallow sea areas.

The possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given sea areas is high, the advisory read.

This is due to the active cloudiness in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Naval and fishing communities have been requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories