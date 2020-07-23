Youth arrested with over 3,000 LSD stamps

-

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of 3,150 LCD stamps in Kollupitiya on Thursday (23), police said.

The arrest was made at a guest house at Bagatalle Road in Kollupitiya, during a raid carried out based on information received by officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).

The arrested suspect, a 26-year-old resident of Kokila Road in Wellawatte, is to be produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today.

The PNB is conducting further investigations.

LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) is an extremely potent hallucinogen and it is widely used as a recreational drug in many counties around the world.

Generally, LSD is soaked on sheets of absorbent paper with colourful designs which is cut into small, individual dosage units in shape of stamps.