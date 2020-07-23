8-hour water in Battaramulla and surrounding areas

-

An eight-hour water cut will be imposed in Battaramulla and several surrounding areas from 10.00 p.m. tonight (23), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWS&DB) said.

Accordingly, the water cut will continue until 6.00 a.m. tomorrow morning (24).

The water supply to Battaramulla, Koswatte, Thalahena, Malabe, Jayawadanagama and Thalawathugoda areas will be suspended during the aforementioned time period.

The Water Board said that the water supply will be interrupted due to maintenance work on the supply line from the Batapotha water tank.