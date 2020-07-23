Gazette issued banning use of paddy and rice to produce animal feed

-

A Gazette notification has been issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) banning the use of paddy and rice for the production of animal feed.

The gazette, signed by CAA Chairman Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake, has been issued under the powers vested in the CAA by Section 10(1)(b)(ii) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003.

The CAA directs that no manufacturer, trader or distributor shall sell, expose or offer for sale, store, transport, distribute or buy or purchase any locally produced rice or paddy directly for the manufacture of animal feed or otherwise as an ingredient for the manufacture of animal feed.

The directive comes into effect from Thursday (July 23).