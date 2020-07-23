Police stations instructed not to take action against Kithul toddy tappers

-

Acting IGP D.D. Wickramaratne has instructed all police stations in the country that permits are not necessary for Kithul toddy tapping and therefore instructed them not to take legal action against Kithul toddy tappers.

Issuing a release, the Police Spokesman’s Office said that the Excise (Amendment) Act, No. 4 of 2018 states that toddy tapping and extracting toddy from Kithul trees can be carried out without permits.

However, it said that information has been received that certain OIC’s of police stations continue to take legal action with regard to individuals engaged in the tapping of Kithul trees and extracting toddy from Kithul trees without permits.

Therefore the Acting IGP has instructed all police stations not to take legal action against any individuals engaged in the tapping of Kithul trees and extracting toddy from Kithul trees as a permit is not required for them according to the aforementioned act.