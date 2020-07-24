President urges public to help counter drug menace

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today participated in another campaign tour in support of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidates in Galle.

The President commenced his campaign tour from Hiniduma and participated in a public gathering at Neluwa Public Playground organized by the SLPP candidate Sampath Athukorala.

President Rajapaksa visited the Neluwa National College and inquired about the state of facilities and requirements of the school. “Farmers engaged in small scale export crops assured the President that they are capable of achieving in President’s targets if they are given access to cultivate abandoned lands.”

The President stated that he would pave the way to revive the Kitul industry which had deteriorated due to raids by the Excise Department, the PMD reported.

The need to implement a proper procedure to contain floods in the area was also discussed. Following a number of issues posed by pre-school teachers in the area, the President said that the idea of paying a monthly allowance for them is now under consideration.

During this tour, a 9-year-old child contributed to the ITUKAMA COVID-19 fund by presenting his till to the President.

SLPP candidate Isuru Dodangoda apprised the President Rajapaksa about the issues faced by tea growers at the public meeting organized in Waduramba Public Playground.

Maha Sanga present at the location suggested to the President to incorporate certain contents from the Dhamma school syllabus into the school curricular so that the younger generation could be persuaded towards Dhamma schools with ease. Theros added that it should be mandatory for Dhamma school teachers to qualify in Dharmacharya Examination.

President Rajapaksa stated that a Special Task Force has been appointed to eradicate underworld gangs and drug menace.

The President highlighted that if the locals are keen to anonymously tip the Task Force regarding drugs and other illegal activities, it would be convenient for them to execute their duties effectively.

The President promised to improve the Operation Theatre and the Intensive Care Unit of the Udugama Base Hospital and develop all the roads in the Galle district under the 100,000 km road development project.

Candidate Ven. Baddegama Samitha Thero and Minister Ramesh Pathirana were present at the public meetings.

President Rajapaksa emphasized that the citizens of the country should be motivated to cast their votes now more than ever. He said this at a public rally at Elpitiya Gonagala Weekly fair premises, organized by the SLPP candidate Geetha Kumarasinghe.

President paid his attention towards difficulties faced by residents of 40 households in Induruwa due to shortage of drinking water in the region. SLPP candidate Sampath Athukorala was also present at the event.

Attending meetings organized by candidate Saliya Mendis at Provincial Council Ground in Wathugedara and candidate Gamini Amarawansha at T. D. Samaraweera Gound in Karandeniya despite heavy rains in the area, President engaged in cordial discussion with the public gathered at venues.

At the meeting organized by the candidate Shan Wijelala Piyasena Ground in Ambalandoga people requested the President to remove the unwanted burden on children by amending the existing education system in the country.

President in response said upon receiving recommendations of the Presidential Task Force appointed to formulate a national education policy they will be presented to the people.

President also participated in meetings organized by candidate former State Minister Mohan P. Silva at Public Ground in Rathgama, candidate Ven. Baddegama Samitha Thero at Urban Council Ground in Galle and Minister Ramesh Pathirana near Karapitiya Hospital.

President was apprised of the issues related to schools, hospitals and the road network in the district by the public presented at the venue.

People warmly welcomed the President at meetings organized by the candidate Chandima Weerakkody in Habaraduwa and candidate Iranga Dilshan Widanagamage in Imaduwa.

-PMD