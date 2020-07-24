Police seek public assistance to apprehend IDH escapee

Police seek public assistance to apprehend IDH escapee

July 24, 2020   08:16 am

-

UPDATE: The drug addict who escaped from the IDH has been identified as a patient who had been receiving treatement for COVID-19.


The Police seek public assistance to apprehend a drug addict who had escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) during treatment.

The man in question, who escaped from the hospital this morning (24), has a limp on his left leg, Police Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne said.

According to the Police Media, the escapee, named Mohammed Kasim Mohammed Nasim, is a 41-year-old from Marble Beach Road, China Bay in Trincomalee.

If any information regarding the aforementioned person is available, Police request the general public to convey them through the following numbers: 119, 0718591017, 0718592290 and 0718591864.

A photograph of the suspect has been published by the Police Media Division.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories