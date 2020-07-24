Police seek public assistance to apprehend IDH escapee

-

UPDATE: The drug addict who escaped from the IDH has been identified as a patient who had been receiving treatement for COVID-19.



The Police seek public assistance to apprehend a drug addict who had escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) during treatment.

The man in question, who escaped from the hospital this morning (24), has a limp on his left leg, Police Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne said.

According to the Police Media, the escapee, named Mohammed Kasim Mohammed Nasim, is a 41-year-old from Marble Beach Road, China Bay in Trincomalee.

If any information regarding the aforementioned person is available, Police request the general public to convey them through the following numbers: 119, 0718591017, 0718592290 and 0718591864.

A photograph of the suspect has been published by the Police Media Division.