Police seek public assistance to apprehend IDH escapee
July 24, 2020 08:16 am
UPDATE: The drug addict who escaped from the IDH has been identified as a patient who had been receiving treatement for COVID-19.
The Police seek public assistance to apprehend a drug addict who had escaped from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) during treatment.
The man in question, who escaped from the hospital this morning (24), has a limp on his left leg, Police Spokesperson SSP Jaliya Senaratne said.
According to the Police Media, the escapee, named Mohammed Kasim Mohammed Nasim, is a 41-year-old from Marble Beach Road, China Bay in Trincomalee.
If any information regarding the aforementioned person is available, Police request the general public to convey them through the following numbers: 119, 0718591017, 0718592290 and 0718591864.
A photograph of the suspect has been published by the Police Media Division.