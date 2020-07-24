Spells of showers expected in four provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of light showers will occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and Hambanthota district and the western slopes of the central hills.

The public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Winds will be South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be rough at times.

There is a possibility that nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota , may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

The naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.