PHIs launch one-day token strike

The Public Health Inspectors, who withdrew from COVID-19 related duties recently, have launched a one-day token strike this morning (24).

They said the authorities have not taken any measures to fulfil their demands.

Speaking to Ada Derana on the matter, the Secretary of the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka (PHIUSL) Mr. Mahendra Balasuriya appealed to the authorities to create the necessary environment for the PHIs under the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance to carry out their duties.

The PHIs launched a trade union action on July 17, stating that they are unable to carry on with their COVID-19 related duties without legal protection.

Two days later, they announced their decision to withdraw from all non-communicable disease control duties as well.