Eight including Excise officer nabbed with Ice detained

The police have obtained permission to detain and interrogate the 08 suspects including the Excise Department’s officer who were arrested while in possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice’.

However, they have been released on bail on a bail condition of Rs. 100,000 each.

The suspects were arrested last morning (23) in the area of Puttalam along with 126g of ‘Ice’. The police said 04 females were also among the arrestees.

The raid was carried out by the officers of crimes prevention unit of Puttalam Police Division.

When the arrestees were produced before Puttalam District Judge and Magistrate Anura Indrajith Buddhadasa yesterday, the police were permitted to detain them for 72 hours for interrogation.

The suspects will again be produced before court on Saturday (25).