EC receives complaints on political engagement of public servants during election period

The Election Commission has urged all public servants to distance themselves from political engagement and trade unions of public officers to abstain from directly engaging in political activities during the election period in order to uphold their independence.

In a media release, the election body noted that it has received complaints alleging that public officers with political rights and the staff officers without such rights have, in their capacity as trade union leaders or members, have attended receptions and programmes organized in the guise of trade union meetings by election candidates at their respective residences or reception halls.

Accordingly, investigations have been launched into the complaints alleging that staff officers and non-staff officers particularly in the fields of Education, Health, Agriculture and Mahaweli, Industry and Construction, Samurdhi and Social Services, Provincial Councils & Local Government have attended such programmes.

It has further received complaints alleging that trade unions of staff officers without political rights have engaged in election propaganda activities by organizing and inviting politicians with no political interest whatsoever in the profession the trade union represents, to workshops, discussions, get-togethers during the election period.