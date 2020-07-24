Seventeen more recover from COVID-19 taking total to 2,094

-

The Ministry of Health says 17 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals today (24) upon making complete recoveries.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit said that 04 of them were reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 01 from the Colombo East Base Hospital, 04 from Iranawila Hospital and 08 from the Army Hospital in Panagoda.

COVID-19 recoveries confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,094.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,753.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 648 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.