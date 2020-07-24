150,000 PCR tests carried out in Sri Lanka

-

A total of 150,000 PCR tests have been carried out in the country so far, says the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

In the meantime, positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Sri Lanka increased to 2,753 on Thursday (23) after a returnee from Saudi Arabia tested positive for the virus.

The total count of recoveries from the novel coronavirus reached 2,094 today (24) as 17 more patients returned to health. The Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and Iranawila Hospital have reported 04 recoveries each, while the Colombo East Base Hospital confirmed 01 and Panagoda Army Hospital reported 08.

The COVID-19 cluster that sprung from the Naval Base in Welisara now ceases to exist as all of its cases, which amounted to 906, recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the cluster from the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu their close contacts have confirmed 563 positive cases so far.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s situation report, 648 active cases are currently under medical care at 08 hospitals.