COVID-19 cases tally hits 2,763 as ten more test positive

Ten more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 today (24), brining the confirmed positive cases tally to 2,763, says the Ministry of Health.

According to the Department of Government Information, 09 of these patients are inmates of the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu who are under quarantine.

The remaining positive case is an associate of coronavirus patient of the Kandakadu cluster.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 658 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,094 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.