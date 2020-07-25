Postal voting open today for those who missed marking ballot papers

-

Postal voters who were unable to cast their absentee votes so far are allowed to mark their ballot papers today (25) at their respective District Election Office.

The procedure began this morning at 8.00 am and it is set to come to and at 2.00 pm.

The Election Commission on Tuesday (21) declared two additional dates – July 24th and 25th – for postal voters who missed marking their preferences on the previously assigned dates.

Postal voting of the General Election 2020 kicked off on July 13 with the staff members at the offices of Medical Officers of Health (MOH) casting their absentee votes from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

The staff of state sector offices cast their absentee votes on the 14th and 15th of July while members of security forces, the Police, the Civil Security Department, health sector workers, staff of District Secretariats, and election offices marked their postal votes on 16th and 17th July.

In addition, the 4th of August has been declared as a special date for people, who are under quarantine following the detection new positive cases from the new COVID-19 cluster linked to Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre, to mark their postal votes.

Voters, who were unable to cast their postal votes on the previously set dates due to unavoidable circumstances, had been permitted to do so on the 20th and 21st of July. However, two additional dates were declared taking into account the low postal voter turnout for the General Election 2020.