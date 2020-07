-

Two associates of an organized criminal gang member have been arrested in the area of Lellama in the Modara police division.

They had been in possession of 2g 720mg of heroin at the time of the arrest, the police said.

The suspects, aged 29 and 40 years, were identified as residents of the Modara area.

They have been remanded until the 6th of August after being produced before Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court.