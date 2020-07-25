Schools to reopen on July 27 for three grades

-

Schools will be reopened for students in Grade 11, 12 and 13 on the 27th of July, says the Ministry of Education.

In a media release issued on Friday (24), the Education Ministry said the dates scheduled for examinations and resuming schools were revised in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, academic activities for Grade 11, 12 and 13 will be conducted from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm.

In the meantime, schools will be reopened for other grades on the 10th of August.

School authorities have been urged to adhere to the health regulations introduced by the health officials as well as the special instructions issued by the Education Ministry.