Negombo Prison jailor who surrendered to CID remanded

-

Negombo Prisons Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala, who surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been remanded until the 29th of July.

The verdict was delivered by Negombo Acting Magistrate when the suspect was produced before courts today (25).

Kaluaggala, who had been wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) surrendered last evening (24).

Attorney General on Wednesday (22) directed the CID to obtain arrest warrants on four officials at the Negombo Prison including the interdicted Superintendent P. W.W. U. P. Anuradha Sampayo, Chief Jailors Sarath Bandara and Nishantha Senaratne and Jailor Kalinga Kaluaggala.

The Negombo Magistrate subsequently issued the relevant arrest warrants on the 04 officials of the Negombo Prison.

Interdicted Superintendent later filed a writ petition before the Appeals Court seeking an injunction to prevent him from being arrested by the CID.

The petition was taken up on Friday (24) before a judge bench comprising President of Appeals Court Justice A.H.M.D Nawaz and Justice Sobitha Rajakaruna.

However, the petitioner was instructed to present a new petition by the court, which fixed t for support on Monday (27).