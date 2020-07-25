Nine Covid-19 positive cases regain health

-

The Ministry of Health says 09 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals today (25) as they have made complete recoveries.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and Iranawila Hospital have reported 02 recoveries each. Kattankudy Base Hospital confirmed 01 while the Army Hospital in Panagoda discharged 04 patients.

COVID-19 recoveries confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 2,103.

In the meantime, the total count of positive coronavirus cases found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 2,764.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 650 active cases are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.