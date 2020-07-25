Draft Circular Instructions to PHIs to control COVID-19 during polls contrary to law AG
July 25, 2020 03:08 pm
The Attorney General has informed that the Draft Circular Instructions issued to the Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) with regard to controlling COVID-19 during elections are contrary to law.
The powers vested with the PHIs to directly enter propaganda meetings, polling stations to detain and prosecute have been removed and made subject to MOH directions, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.