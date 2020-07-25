Draft Circular Instructions to PHIs to control COVID-19 during polls contrary to law  AG

Draft Circular Instructions to PHIs to control COVID-19 during polls contrary to law  AG

July 25, 2020   03:08 pm

-

The Attorney General has informed that the Draft Circular Instructions issued to the Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) with regard to controlling COVID-19 during elections are contrary to law.

The powers vested with the PHIs to directly enter propaganda meetings, polling stations to detain and prosecute have been removed and made subject to MOH directions, the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories