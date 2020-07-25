Four arrivals take Covid-19 cases count to 2,768

-

Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (25), increasing the confirmed positive cases tally to 2,768, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the Department of Government Information, these fresh coronavirus cases are arrivals from Chennai, India.

As per the Epidemiology Unit, a total of 654 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,103 earlier today.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.