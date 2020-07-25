COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka hit 2,769

-

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka reached 2,769 as another person tested positive for the virus today (25).

The Department of Government Information said the latest positive case is an arrival from Belarus.

Thereby, a total of 05 fresh cases have been confirmed so far within the day. The other 04 cases are arrivals from Chennai, India.

As per the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 655 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries from the disease in Sri Lanka moved up to 2,103 earlier today after 09 patients were discharged from hospitals upon returning to health.

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.