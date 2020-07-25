Pre-schools to be brought under purview of a ministry

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that pre-schools will be brought under the purview of a Ministry in order to resolve the issues concerning this system.

During the President’s recent visits to several areas, problems faced by pre-school teachers were bought to his attention, says the President’s Media Division (PMD). Last Thursday, nursery teachers from Galle too discussed their difficulties with the President. In response, President said measures are afoot to pay a monthly allowance to pre-school teachers.

President Rajapaksa emphasized the significance of planning early childhood development, which is a decisive stage in the lives of children in accordance with the accepted standards and qualities.

The President, who is currently touring Matara District in support of the candidates of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) contesting Parliamentary Election on August 05, made these remarks at a meeting organized by candidate Nipuna Ranawaka at Beach Park in Matara today (25).

“2020 Election Manifesto” of Mr. Ranawaka was also launched on the occasion.

He commenced his tour in Matara from the playground of the University of Ruhuna. Engaging in a discussion with the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Sujeewa Amarasena, the President looked into the academic activities of the University. The Vice-Chancellor informed that online teaching method is progressing well.

At the meeting organized by SLPP candidate and former State Minister Kanchana Wijesekara, in front of Devinuwara Dewalaya, several issues in the area including drinking water problem were brought to the attention of the President. Responding to the request from the public to resume rehabilitation activities at Dewinuwara Dewalaya which is currently on halt, President instructed relevant parties to immediately look into the matter.

During a public gathering, organized by Minister Dallus Alahapperuma, the President promised to take measures to fulfil the requests made by the public including paying compensation to those who were affected by the floods during the Yala Season in 2019, construction of a wall surrounding Karandeniya School’s playground and assisting cinnamon production and its exportation.

The President was informed of the irregularities of bus transportation in Hakmana, problem of lands without deeds and the requirement of a factory in the area to address unemployment, by the residents of Hakmana. These requests were made at a public meeting at the Hakmana City Hall premises organized by candidate Lakshman Yapa Abeywardana.

During a public gathering at Mulatiyana, organized by the SLPP candidate Niroshan Premarathna, residents in the area praised the President’s recent decision to permit Kitul industry to continue its productions.

President Rajapaksa also participated in public rallies organized by the candidates Sarath De Alwis and Weerasumana Weerasinghe at Urubokka Public Playground and New Fair premises, Deniyaya respectively. People requested the President to expedite ongoing construction works of the hospital in Deniyaya.

In addition, the President attended the public gatherings organized by candidate Karunadasa Kodithuwakku in Akuressa and stated measures will be taken after the Election to re-cultivate abandoned paddy lands and to implement new town plan of Akuressa as well as the flood mitigation programme.