Seven including females arrested for throwing contraband into Negombo Prison

July 26, 2020   05:55 am

Seven suspects including two females, who had thrown heroin and other illegal substances over the Negombo Prison walls, have been taken into custody.

The main suspect of this incident has been identified as an individual named Rukshan Nilanga, aged 31.

The police said 127g of heroin, 4kg of Kerala Cannabis and 300 narcotics pills were uncovered from the houses of the suspects.

The two female arrestees are revealed to be a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old, residing in Colombo 14 and Negombo areas, respectively.

The suspects are to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

