Coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka reach 2,770

July 26, 2020   09:14 am

The total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has reached 2,770 cases as a foreign arrival has been tested positive for the disease.

The new case has been identified as a recent arrival from the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Currently, 656 active cases of the virus infection are being treated at selected hospitals, as per the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the count of recoveries reported in the country has risen to 2,103 cases.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.

