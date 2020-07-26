Man arrested at five-star hotel with 5,600 narcotic pills

-

A person has been arrested at a five-star hotel in Colombo while in possession of narcotic drugs, stated the Police.

Reportedly, 5,600 narcotic pills have been found on the arrested suspect.

The seized narcotic pills have been estimated to be worth around Rs 10 million, the Police said.

As per the police, another individual has been arrested along with the suspect with 2 grams and 400 milligrams of heroin.

The arrestees are residents Wattala and Angoda areas, aged 20 and 29 years.

They will be produced before the Fort Magistrate today (26).

Further investigations will be carried out by the Fort Police, who carried out the raid to arrest the suspects based on a tip-off.