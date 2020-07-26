Escaped Covid-19 patient transferred to Kandakadu treatment center

-

The COVID-19 patient who had was apprehended after escaping from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) has been transferred to the Kandakadu quarantine center hospital, stated the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

A person, who was receiving treatment for COVID-19, fled from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) on July 24.

The escapee, identified as Mohammed Kasim Mohammed Nasim, is a resident of Marble Beach Road, China Bay in Trincomalee. He was being treated at the Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Kandakadu for his severe drug addiction, according to reports.

The 41-year-old had been admitted to the Welikanda Base Hospital on the 9th of July after testing positive for COVID-19 while at the rehabilitation centre. He was subsequently transferred to the IDH, early morning on the 15th of July.

However, he had made his escape from the IDH at around 2.00 am today and hours later, several teams of the Army were deployed to locate the suspect. Public assistance was also sought to apprehend the escapee.

At around 10.00 am, the patient was found near the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo.

It was revealed that the escapee had wandered through many roads before arriving at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in Colombo in a three-wheeler.

Necessary measures have been taken to disinfect the places he visited and quarantine persons he associated with during his escape.