Will take steps to halt import of potatoes  PM

Will take steps to halt import of potatoes  PM

July 26, 2020   01:42 pm

-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stated the import of potatoes will be halted, following the general election.

He mentioned this at a public meeting held in Boralanda, Welimada, last evening (26).

Rajapaksa said that an era of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is an era where the farmer will become the king.

Currently, there is no fair price for vegetable farmers and potato farmers, the Premier pointed out.

He stated that measures will be taken to halt the importation of potatoes from foreign countries as soon as they come into power.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories