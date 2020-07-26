Two more positive cases add to COVID-19 case tally

Two more positive cases add to COVID-19 case tally

July 26, 2020   04:25 pm

-

Two more persons are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

The new cases have been identified from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center cluster.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka to 2,772 cases.

The count of virus recoveries in the country climbed to 2,106 today (26) as 03 more patients were discharged from respective hospitals after regaining health.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories