Two more positive cases add to COVID-19 case tally

Two more persons are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

The new cases have been identified from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center cluster.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka to 2,772 cases.

The count of virus recoveries in the country climbed to 2,106 today (26) as 03 more patients were discharged from respective hospitals after regaining health.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus thus far.