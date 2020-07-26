Anura on why public dislike parliament

July 26, 2020   07:33 pm

Leader of the National People’s Power Movement (NPPM) Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that his team is the only group in the current parliament that is not involved in crime.

He mentioned this addressing a public meeting in Colombo, yesterday (26).

The reason why the public do not like the parliament is that the majority there are involved in various crimes and have no discipline or policy, said Dissanayake.

Thereby, there is anger and hatred towards Parliament in the minds of the majority of the people, he added.

