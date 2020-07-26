More cases push COVID-19 case tally to 2,777

July 26, 2020   07:47 pm

The count of coronavirus reported in Sri Lanka has risen as 5 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Four of the new cases are recent arrivals from Qatar while another is detected from the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center cluster.

With the addition of new cases, 08 new cases have been identified within the day.

The total count of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 2,777 cases.

Among them, 660 active cases are currently under medical care.

The recoveries tally in the country reached 2,106 today (26) as 03 patients were discharged following complete recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.

