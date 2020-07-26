Five more coronavirus-positive cases from Senapura rehab center

-

Five inmates at the Senapura Rehabilitation Center are confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 virus, the Department of Government Information confirmed.

Thereby, the total number of coronavirus cases reported from Sri Lanka has risen to 2,782 cases.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, a total of 665 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

In the meantime, the number of recoveries reported from the disease in the country moved up to 2,106 earlier today (26).

Sri Lanka has thus far witnessed 11 deaths due to the virus outbreak.