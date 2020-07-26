Close associates of Kanjipani Imran and Makandure Madush arrested

-

Two associates of notorious crime figures in the country have been arrested today (26), according to Police Media Division.

The arrests have been made in Colombo this evening.

One suspect has been identified to be a close associate of underworld gang leader and drug dealer ‘Kanjipani Imran’.

The other is reported to be a close associate of gangster and drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’.

Both ‘Kanjipani Imran’ and ‘Makandure Madush’ are currently under the custody of authorities.