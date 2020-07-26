Close associates of Kanjipani Imran and Makandure Madush arrested

Close associates of Kanjipani Imran and Makandure Madush arrested

July 26, 2020   10:15 pm

-

Two associates of notorious crime figures in the country have been arrested today (26), according to Police Media Division.

The arrests have been made in Colombo this evening.

One suspect has been identified to be a close associate of underworld gang leader and drug dealer ‘Kanjipani Imran’.

The other is reported to be a close associate of gangster and drug kingpin ‘Makandure Madush’.

Both ‘Kanjipani Imran’ and ‘Makandure Madush’ are currently under the custody of authorities.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories