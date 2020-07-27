Showery condition expected to enhance during next few days

-

The showery condition over the island, particularly in south-western parts is expected to enhance to some extent during next few days from the evening of 28 July, the Meteorology Department said.

Several spells of showers are expected to occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces while few showers may occur in North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Trincomalee, Mullaitivu and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times in Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambanthota and Trincomalee districts and the western slopes of the central hills.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Kalutara to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regards, the Met. Department said.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northeastern, Eastern and Southeastern deep sea areas to the island, heavy showers are likely at some places also. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil. Wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Potuvil and from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Kalutara to Potuvil via Galle and Hambantota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 3.0 m height (this is not the height of nearshore waves).

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regards.