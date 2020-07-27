Schools reopen for three grades

-

Schools across the island reopened for students in Grades 11, 12 and 13 on Monday (July 27).

School authorities have been urged to adhere to the health regulations introduced by the health officials as well as the special instructions issued by the Education Ministry.

Accordingly the reopened schools were instructed to take steps to ensure these guidelines are specially followed when students enter schools, remain at schools and leave the school premises.

Meanwhile the Secretary to the Ministry of Education N.H.M. Chitrananda states that only teachers relevant to the classes being taught are required to come to school.

All other teachers are to report back to duties when schools reopen for other grades on August 10.

However, all non-academic staff must continue to report to their respective schools, the ministry said.

Academic activities for Grade 11, 12 and 13 will be conducted from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm.

Schools will be reopened for other grades on the 10th of August.