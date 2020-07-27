Fake doctor arrested for entering Wathupitiwala Hospital female ward

-

A man has been arrested for impersonating to be a doctor and entering the female ward at the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

The arrest has been made by the Nittambuwa Police on a tip-off received by them.

Police had seized a stethoscope, a fake rubber seal, a syringe, a saline tube, 05 rolls of ECG paper, a laptop, and a motorcycle in the possession of the imposter.

The arrestee is a 29-year-old resident of the Thihariya area.

He has been remanded until August 04 when he was produced before the Attanagalla Magistrate yesterday (26).

Further investigations are carried out by the Nittambuwa Police.